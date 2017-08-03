Breaking News

Legendary heavyweight boxer Wladimir Klitschko calls time on 21-year career

Updated 5:53 AM ET, Thu August 3, 2017

Wladimir Klitschko, one of the greatest heavyweight boxing champions of all time, has announced his retirement.
Wladimir Klitschko, one of the greatest heavyweight boxing champions of all time, has announced his retirement.
Klitschko fought 69 times professionally in a career spanning over two decades. He lost on just five occasions.
Klitschko fought 69 times professionally in a career spanning over two decades. He lost on just five occasions.
Klitschko rose to prominence at the 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta defeating Paea Wofgram of Tongo in the super heavyweight gold medal bout.
Klitschko rose to prominence at the 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta defeating Paea Wofgram of Tongo in the super heavyweight gold medal bout.
Klitschko won his first heavyweight title in 2000 -- claiming the WBO belt after defeating America&#39;s Chris Byrd.
Klitschko won his first heavyweight title in 2000 -- claiming the WBO belt after defeating America's Chris Byrd.
Klitschko (left) and brother Vitali pose with their championship belts in 2012.
Klitschko (left) and brother Vitali pose with their championship belts in 2012.
Klitschko spars with his long-term coach Emanuel Steward. The pair worked together from 2004 to Steward&#39;s death in 2012.
Klitschko spars with his long-term coach Emanuel Steward. The pair worked together from 2004 to Steward's death in 2012.
Klitschko in action against Tyson Fury in November 2015. The Briton defeated the Ukrainian on points in their during their WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO title bout in Duesseldorf, Germany.
Klitschko in action against Tyson Fury in November 2015. The Briton defeated the Ukrainian on points in their during their WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO title bout in Duesseldorf, Germany.
The end is nigh: Wladimir Klitschko (left) in action during his defeat to Britain's Anthony Joshua at Wembley Stadium in April 2017.
The end is nigh: Wladimir Klitschko (left) in action during his defeat to Britain's Anthony Joshua at Wembley Stadium in April 2017. Where does Wladimir Klitschko rank among the boxing greats? Have your say on CNN Sport's Facebook page
Story highlights

  • Wladimir Klitschko retires from boxing
  • Ukrainian held heavyweight title for nine years
  • Announcement ends speculation of Joshua rematch

(CNN)Legendary heavyweight boxer Wladimir Klitschko has called time on his illustrious career after 21 years in the ring.

The Ukrainian won 64 of his 69 fights and famously retained his IBF heavyweight title for over nine years — the second-longest reign of all time behind Joe Louis.
His retirement, announced Wednesday in a video on his website, ends talk of a highly-anticipated rematch with Britain's Anthony Joshua who defeated Klitschko at Wembley Stadium in April.
    "As an amateur and a professional boxer, I have achieved everything I dreamed of," said Klitschko. "Now I want to start my second career after sports."
    "I would have never imagined that I would have such a long and incredibly successful boxing career."
    Klitschko, 41, had been expected to fight Joshua on November 11 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, following his 11th-round defeat.
    Instead, he expressed his excitement to embark on the "next chapter" of his life -- adding it could be "even more successful" than his sporting endeavors.
    "Twenty-seven years ago I started my journey in sport and it was the best choice of a profession I could have ever made," said Klitschko.
    "Because of this choice I've traveled the world, learned new languages, created businesses, built intellectual properties, helped people in need, became a scientist, entrepreneur, motivator, hotelier, trainer, investor, and much else."
    Superstar boxer pulls no punches
    "I was, and am still capable of, doing all this because of the global appeal of the sport of boxing, my own talent, and most importantly because of you, my loyal fans."
    "At some point in our lives we need to, or just want to, switch our careers and get ourselves ready for the next chapter and chart a new course towards fresh challenges."
    "Obviously I am not an exception to this and now is my turn."
    Klitschko, winner of super heavyweight Olympic gold at Atlanta 1996 and dominant in the heavyweight division until his shock defeat to Tyson Fury in 2015, insisted he retired "with the greatest respect for the new challengers."
    That challenger, at least for Joshua's crown, is now likely to be Bulgarian fighter Kubrat "The Cobra" Pulev.