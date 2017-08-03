Breaking News

Wray to FBI agents: Our work can't be driven 'by anything other than the facts'

By Miranda Green and Jessica Schneider, CNN

Updated 2:46 PM ET, Thu August 3, 2017

Washington (CNN)Newly sworn in FBI Director Christopher Wray gave an indication of the principles that would drive him in his new post, telling agents Wednesday in an email obtained by CNN that facts should be the bedrock of their work.

"We must never allow our work to be driven by anything other than the facts, the Constitution, and law, and the pursuit of justice," Wray said in an email that was sent to the FBI workforce after he was sworn in. "These are our anchors. We must adhere to them no matter the test. And you can count on me to stand with you in ensuring that nothing distracts us from that commitment."
Wray takes over the agency following the firing of former FBI Director James Comey by President Donald Trump in May amid the DOJ's investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election and possible coordination with Trump campaign associates.
    Wray called his appointment as director "the honor of a lifetime" adding that he's "excited, humbled, and grateful to have this chance to work side by side with you again."
    He additionally acknowledged that the role would include facing "immense challenges."
    "In the face of those challenges, it is critical that we remain committed to protecting the American people, upholding the Constitution and our laws, and demonstrating the virtues of the FBI motto: Fidelity, Bravery, and Integrity," he wrote.
    Wray ended the note promising to be a worthy FBI director.
    "I pledge to be a leader you all deserve and to do my best to lead us in a way that makes you and every American proud," he wrote. "Together, we will continue to be the FBI our citizens rightly expect and revere."
    Wray's email was first reported by ABC News.
    Wray was confirmed by the Senate by a 92-5 vote late Tuesday. It was only the second time in history that a US senator voted against a nominee for FBI director.