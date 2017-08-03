Story highlights New FBI director says facts and the pursuit of justice are among the FBI's "anchors"

Washington (CNN) Newly sworn in FBI Director Christopher Wray gave an indication of the principles that would drive him in his new post, telling agents Wednesday in an email obtained by CNN that facts should be the bedrock of their work.

"We must never allow our work to be driven by anything other than the facts, the Constitution, and law, and the pursuit of justice," Wray said in an email that was sent to the FBI workforce after he was sworn in. "These are our anchors. We must adhere to them no matter the test. And you can count on me to stand with you in ensuring that nothing distracts us from that commitment."

Wray takes over the agency following the firing of former FBI Director James Comey by President Donald Trump in May amid the DOJ's investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election and possible coordination with Trump campaign associates.

Wray called his appointment as director "the honor of a lifetime" adding that he's "excited, humbled, and grateful to have this chance to work side by side with you again."

He additionally acknowledged that the role would include facing "immense challenges."

