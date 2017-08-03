Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump's budget chief said on Thursday that the White House supports a "clean" debt ceiling increase, putting to rest for now concerns the Republican administration may attempt to pair the hike with spending reforms.

Mick Mulvaney, the director of the White House Office of Management and Budget, told reporters that Trump's advisers were all in agreement with Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin that a debt ceiling increase should not be tied to other policy proposals.

"Steve Mnuchin speaks for the administration when it comes to the debt ceiling," Mulvaney said. "You've heard that out of the President's mouth. I respect that; in fact, I think it's the right way to do it."

That's a change in tone from the White House budget chief, who earlier this summer proposed attaching policy reforms to the debt ceiling issue.

Congress has until the end of September to raise the debt ceiling or default on its debt, which would cause widespread financial turmoil.

Read More