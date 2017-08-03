What is a grand jury?

Story highlights Grand juries make the preliminary decision to officially accuse a criminal defendant

Grand jury proceedings are not open to the public

Washington (CNN) Justice Department special counsel Robert Mueller has launched a grand jury in his investigation of Russian influence in the 2016 election.

But what exactly is a grand jury investigation?

Grand juries make the preliminary decision of whether or not to officially accuse a criminal defendant and compel him or her to stand trial. Grand jury indictments are required for all federal felonies.

The term grand jury is derived from the fact that it usually has a greater number of jurors than a trial jury. A grand jury typically consist of anywhere from 16 to 23 people, and the jurors may have to sit for months at a time.

Unlike a typical trial, grand jury proceedings are not public and there is no cross-examination or presentation of the defense case. The jurors may ask questions themselves and witnesses may not have lawyers present during the questioning.

