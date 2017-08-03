One mayor's advice to Trump on opioid crisis in West Virginia

(CNN) In a speech to supporters in Huntington, West Virginia Thursday night, President Donald Trump renewed his call for a war on drugs, saying, "You have a big problem in West Virginia and we are going to solve that problem."

"We are taking the fight to the drug dealers," Trump said, adding that gangs like MS-13 have "brought terrible violence" to communities like this one.

The President said his administration is liberating American "communities from gangs" and "throwing them out of the country -- and once they are gone we will not let them back in."

Earlier, CNN spoke with Huntington Mayor Stephen Williams, who said his city has been dealing with the opioid crisis since 2013, and that "the gangs are not the problem."

"I'm absolutely convinced this is the largest existential health threat facing our nation -- we're losing one and at risk of losing two generations," Williams, who is a Democrat, said. "Every day our emergency services and police are out on multiple calls dealing with addicts or overdoses."

