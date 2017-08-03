West Virginia governor announces plan to switch parties

Washington (CNN) Democratic Gov. Jim Justice of West Virginia announced his plans to change his political party affiliation and join the GOP at a rally in Huntington with President Donald Trump on Thursday night.

"Today I will tell you as West Virginians, I can't help you anymore being a Democrat governor," Justice said at the rally. "So tomorrow, I will be changing my registration to Republican."

Earlier Thursday, Trump teased that there would be a "very big announcement" this evening in West Virginia, a state that went heavily Republican in the 2016 elections.

West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin released a statement in response to Justice's announcement on Thursday evening. "I have been and always will be a proud West Virginia Democrat," Manchin said. "I am disappointed by Gov. Justice's decision to switch parties. While I do not agree with his decision, I have always said that I will work with anyone, no matter their political affiliation, to do what is best for the people of West Virginia."

