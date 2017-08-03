West Virginia governor to switch parties

Washington (CNN) Democratic Gov. Jim Justice of West Virginia is planning to change his political party affiliation and join the GOP, according to two sources familiar with his plans.

The announcement is expected to come at a rally with President Donald Trump in Huntington Thursday night.

Earlier Thursday, Trump teased that there would be a "very big announcement" this evening in West Virginia, a state that went heavily Republican in the 2016 elections.

West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, a Democrat, said on Thursday he had no heads up about what the content of the announcement was, but said he hoped it would be related to the opioid crisis or a jobs announcement.

Read More