US, Russia hurtle toward dangerous escalation

Story highlights Politics in both nations outpace the capacity of either to mitigate the danger

Sanctions bill reflected bipartisan skepticism over Trump's motivations toward Russia

Washington (CNN) The United States and Russia are plunging deeper into their worst crisis since the Cold War, with politics in both nations outpacing the capacity of either government to mitigate the danger.

President Donald Trump's grudging signature on new sanctions punishing Russia for alleged meddling in last year's US election sparked an explosive rhetorical response in Moscow on Wednesday.

But the perilous situation is also being exacerbated by the lack of a clear White House approach toward Russia. A simultaneous policy of accommodation and confrontation toward Moscow combined with a tussle for influence between Congress and the President threaten to sow confusion that could increase the chances of a miscalculation between the two nuclear-armed foes.

"I think it is very unclear exactly where the administration intends to go in our dealings with Russia or how it intends to put together a coherent strategy for dealing with Moscow," said George Beebe, a former director of Russia analysis for the CIA.

"I think there is actually a very real risk that we could get into an escalatory spiral that would be difficult for either country to control," said Beebe, now with the Center for the National Interest.