Even Republicans don't like Congress anymore

Washington (CNN) It's no secret that Congress isn't exactly the most popular institution in American government. But now it's reaching new lows.

Congress sank to a 10% approval rating in a new Quinnipiac University poll released on Thursday , with roughly five in six Americans saying they disapprove of the country's legislative body. This compares to an 18% approval rating in March.

And if you're searching for the main reason behind the drop, look no further than Republican voters.

Back in January and March, more than one in three Republicans said they had positive views of Congress, which is controlled by the GOP in both chambers.

But now, that's plummeted to just 14% of Republican voters who give Congress a thumbs up.

