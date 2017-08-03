Is the top US commander in Afghanistan in Trump's crosshairs?

Story highlights Gen. John Nicholson commands 13,000 US and international forces

(CNN) General John Nicholson, a highly respected four-star Army general with 35 years experience may be in the White House's political crosshairs and become the first high-ranking military officer President Donald Trump decides to fire.

CNN has spoken to more than half a dozen currently serving military and civilian defense officials who say the fate of Nicholson as the commander of some 13,000 US and international forces in Afghanistan is being discussed in administration circles.

Officials emphasize that no decision has been made to replace Nicholson.

Because he is a serving officer, Nicholson could be removed with a simple announcement that he is being replaced with another commander. If the decision is taken, it's not known if he would agree to retire or demand to be fired as General David McKiernan did when Defense Secretary Robert Gates replaced him in 2009 as the Obama administration adopted a new counterinsurgency strategy in Afghanistan.

The thrust of White House criticism of Nicholson appears be that he has been unable to win the war in Afghanistan. While Nicholson is respected, he has also caused some irritation in senior defense circles. His public comments seeking more troops have been seen by some as getting ahead of a White House decision.

