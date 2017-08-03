WH downplays report Trump is considering firing top Afghanistan commander

Story highlights The Pentagon also tried to downplay reports that Nicholson could be on the way out

The Trump administration is currently considering its commitment to and strategy for Afghanistan and the wider region

Washington (CNN) The White House and Pentagon are pushing back against a report that President Donald Trump is weighing firing Gen. John Nicholson, his top commander in Afghanistan.

In an appearance on Fox News Thursday, Trump's deputy assistant, Sebastian Gorka, said the President is confident in Nicholson's military leadership in Afghanistan.

"Absolutely, absolutely, yes," he said. "It is not a question of confidence, it is a question of inheriting bad ideas, false assumptions and reassessing what's good for America."

The Pentagon also tried to downplay reports that Nicholson could be on the way out.

Defense Secretary James Mattis "has confidence in General Nicholson's leadership," according to a statement from Pentagon spokesperson Dana W. White.

Read More