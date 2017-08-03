Washington (CNN) Justice Department Special Counsel Robert Mueller has launched a grand jury in his investigation of Russian influence in the 2016 election, The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday.

Citing unnamed people familiar with the matter, the Journal said Mueller had impaneled the grand jury in Washington, where his team of investigators continue to look into whether President Donald Trump or any of his campaign associates colluded with Russia during the presidential contest.

Meanwhile, Reuters reported that subpoenas had been issued in connection to Donald Trump Jr.'s 2016 meeting with a Russian lawyer. The news agency cited two sources familiar with the matter. That meeting has drawn scrutiny since an email exchange beforehand indicated the Russians offered damaging information on Hillary Clinton.

The move would signal a new step in the investigation, which Trump has lambasted as a "witch hunt." Trump has denied any collusion between his team and the Russians. US intelligence agencies have concluded that Russia attempted to sway the presidential contest in Trump's favor.

Ty Cobb, special counsel to the President, said he wasn't aware that Mueller had started using a new grand jury.

