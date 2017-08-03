Murkowski, Zinke reconcile over beers

Story highlights Zinke tweeted a selfie with Murkowski Thursday

(CNN) It was a reconciliation accompanied by libation.

After a reportedly tense phone call amid GOP health care efforts last week, Sen. Lisa Murkowski and Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke made peace over dinner and beers Wednesday night -- Alaskan-brewed IPAs, to be specific.

Zinke tweeted a selfie of the congenial pair Thursday morning, writing, "I say dinner, she says brews. My friends know me well. Thanks @lisamurkowski #Alaska #IPA #MadeInAmerica."

Zinke -- whose department has no direct role in efforts to reform health care -- made headlines last week when the Alaska Dispatch News reported that he had contacted Murkowski after she dissented on a key vote on GOP health care legislation. While the two do not work together on health care, Zinke depends on Murkowski, as the chair of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee as well as the subcommittee that oversees his department's funding.

In an interview with E&E News last week , Murkowski elaborated on the call she had with Zinke, calling it "difficult" and adding that "it was not a very pleasant call."

