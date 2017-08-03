(CNN) Corey Lewandowski, President Donald Trump's former campaign manager, is calling for voters to hold the President accountable for the pledges he made during the election.

"Elected officials need to be held accountable," Lewandowski said Thursday at an event at The City Club in Cleveland. "And the President is my friend but if he doesn't fulfill those promises, if he doesn't follow through on the things he told the American people he will do, the accountability is at the ballot box in three and a half years."

Lewandowski listed several of Trump's campaign promises that have yet to be realized.

"He has pledged to repeal and replace Obamacare, that is not done yet," Lewandowski said. "He has pledged to provide the largest tax cut in American history. He has pledged to invest a trillion dollars in infrastructure spending. And he has pledged to build a wall."

The President's agenda has seen very few victories during his Trump's time in office. A CNN analysis of the first six months of his tenure found that of the more than 40 pieces of legislature he signed into law, none contained "big ticket" items. One of Trump's hallmark campaign promises, the repeal and replacement of Obamacare, was defeated last week in the Senate after months of setbacks and negotiations.

Read More