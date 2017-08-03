Story highlights The Kennedy Center announced its 2017 honorees Thursday

(CNN) It's a time-honored tradition: stars descend on Washington for an evening celebrating the great American artist. But this year, things might get a little awkward.

The Kennedy Center announced its 2017 honorees on Thursday, and some have been critical of the President.

Actress, dancer, and choreographer Carmen de Lavallade, singer, songwriter, and actress Gloria Estefan, hip hop artist and actor LL Cool J, television writer and producer Norman Lear, and singer-songwriter and record producer Lionel Richie will be honored in December.

Per tradition, the honorees will sit with President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump as they enjoy performances and tributes at the Kennedy Center.

According to a news release, "The President and the first lady will receive the honorees, distinguished former honorees and members of the cast, along with the Kennedy Center Board of Trustees, at the White House prior to the gala performance." The White House has formally confirmed with the Kennedy Center that the President and first lady will attend the gala and host the pre-gala reception.

