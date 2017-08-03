Story highlights Justice has an estimated net worth of $1.6 billion

The businessman worked for years in coal and agriculture

(CNN) James C. Justice II, the governor of West Virginia, ended his two-year stint as a Democrat on Thursday night at a campaign rally in his home state with President Donald Trump.

In 2016, the more than 6½-foot tall 66-year-old businessman jumped from a long life in coal and agriculture to try out the public sector: as the state's top executive.

Like Trump, Justice -- a first-time candidate with no government experience -- was successful in his pursuit of one of the highest offices in the country.

His political affiliation -- also like Trump's -- has been in flux. In 2015, Justice changed his party registration from Republican to Democrat and announced his bid to become the Democratic nominee for governor. In the past, he had also been registered as an independent.

