GOP bill would help fund Trump's border wall

The senators called the bill a "first step" in reforming the nation's immigration system

Washington (CNN) A top Senate Republican unveiled a border and immigration enforcement bill on Thursday with fellow GOP lawmakers that would invest $15 million over four years in border security and help fund President Donald Trump's wall.

The bill would authorize the physical border wall and technological advancements at the southern border. It would also put into law Trump's desire to hire thousands more Border Patrol agents, immigration officers and judges and seeks to add resources to ports of entry and to local law enforcement in the border region, and would mandate a national entry-exit system for tracking people entering and leaving the US with biometric measurements.

The bill would not touch the structure of the US visa system or reform any of the legal immigration laws in the US, but the GOP senators backing it say border security must come first before a broader immigration measure goes forward.

"Until our borders are fully secure, the current system will continue to reward people who enter our country illegally over those who follow the law," said Wyoming Sen. John Barrasso. "This bill will make sure our immigration officers have the tools and resources they need to enforce our laws and secure our borders."

The measure includes Kate's Law, which creates increased penalties for immigrants that repeatedly come to the US illegally after being deported. It also would punish "sanctuary cities" -- a catch-all term that describes jurisdictions who in some way don't fully engage in federal immigration enforcement -- by taking away federal funds.

