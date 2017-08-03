Washington (CNN) More than half of young Syrian refugees don't plan to return home permanently unless the war in their country comes to an end and ISIS is eliminated.

That's according to the ninth annual Burson-Marsteller Arab Youth Survey, which looks at the hopes, concerns and goals of young Syrian refugees in Jordan and Lebanon.

Only 7% said that President Bashar al-Assad would have to be pushed from power for them to return.

The Syrian civil war, now in its sixth year, has left more than 320,000 dead and drained $226 billion from the national economy, according to the World Bank. It has displaced 6 million Syrians inside the country and forced more than 5 million to flee, with most now in camps in Turkey, Iraq, Jordan and Lebanon.

The refugee flows have burdened Syria's neighbors, straining resources, finances and security capacities, particularly given concerns that terrorists may be hiding themselves among the waves of people fleeing violence. The massive refugee flows have also swept Europe, triggering political backlashes and national soul searching about identity and moral obligation.

