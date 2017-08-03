Airstrikes kill ISIS plotters in Syria

Story highlights Lavdrim Muhaxheri, the "self-proclaimed leader of ISIS foreign fighters from Kosovo," was killed, according to the coalition

(CNN) The US-led coalition fighting ISIS in Iraq and Syria said it killed 12 members of the terror group operating inside Syria in recent days, many of whom were involved in planning attacks against Western targets.

The strikes, which occurred over the last few months, targeted several members of ISIS, including Lavdrim Muhaxheri, an ethnic Albanian from Kosovo who was responsible for plotting to bomb a 2016 soccer match between Israel and Albania in the Albanian city of Elbasan, according to a press release from the coalition.

Muhaxeri, who the coalition said was the "self-proclaimed leader of ISIS foreign fighters from Kosovo," had a major role promoting jihadist ideology within Europe and encouraging foreign fighters to travel to ISIS-controlled territory.

"The coalition will not stop targeting ISIS terrorists in Iraq and Syria until this threat is removed, the region is secure and our homelands are safe," coalition spokesman Col. Ryan Dillon told reporters at the Pentagon on Thursday.

The other ISIS members killed included figures responsible for encouraging lone wolf attacks around the world and recruiters who facilitated the movement of foreign fighters to Syria.

