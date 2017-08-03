Breaking News

A Trumpian slogan for all 50 states

By Chris Cillizza, CNN Editor-at-large

Updated 4:44 PM ET, Thu August 3, 2017

(CNN)In a phone conversation with Enrique Peña Nieto earlier this year, President DonaldTrump told the Mexican president that, "I won New Hampshire because New Hampshire is a drug-infested den."

Which got me to thinking. Could we come up with a Trumpian slogan for the other 49 states -- playing off the worst stereotypes or assumptions made about them?
I put it to Twitter.
And the responses poured in. I picked the best, printable, PG-13-ish slogan for each state. They're below. And, although this should go without saying: CNN doesn't endorse these slogans -- all of which were generated by the Twittersphere.
    A warning for the easily offended or humorless: Do not scroll down.
    Alabama
    Alaska
    Arizona
    Arkansas
    California
    Colorado
    Connecticut
    Delaware
    Florida
    Georgia
    Hawaii
    Idaho
    Illinois
    Indiana
    Iowa
    Kansas
    Kentucky
    Louisiana
    Maine
    Maryland
    Massachusetts
    Michigan
    Minnesota
    Mississippi
    Missouri
    Montana
    Nebraska
    Nevada
    New Jersey
    New Mexico
    New York
    North Carolina
    North Dakota
    Ohio
    Oklahoma
    Oregon
    Pennsylvania
    Rhode Island
    South Carolina
    South Dakota
    Tennessee
    Texas
    Utah
    Vermont
    Virginia
    Washington
    West Virginia
    Wisconsin
    Wyoming