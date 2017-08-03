Why white grievance remains Trump's fallback

Issac Bailey is an interim member of The Charlotte Observer editorial board and the James K. Batten Professor of Public Policy at Davidson College. He was a 2014 Harvard University Nieman fellow. Follow him on Twitter: @ijbailey . The views expressed are his own.

(CNN) Conservatives busy defending the Trump administration's plans to reform the immigration system and delve into affirmative action policy need to understand something that simply won't change during the Trump era: Everything the administration proposes that even hints at race or ethnicity will receive heightened, and sometimes even unfair, scrutiny.

A serious discussion about affirmative action would begin with the unfair advantage given to less-than-spectacular students who happen to come from rich families -- such as those with similar backgrounds to Jared Kushner and Donald Trump himself often get . But Trump doesn't do serious, and he has shown time and again he believes white grievance is potentially his ticket to a second term, or might help him make it to the end of his first one.

In the past, the civil rights division of the DOJ has pursued such things as police oversight, voting equality and LBGT rights. Under the Trump administration, its focus has been redirected away from these priorities. That's why it's hard to believe anything Trump officials say about policies concerning race. They don't seem credible because the man in the White House is not credible.

That man just days ago " jokingly " endorsed police brutality during an era in which white confidence in the police has steadily increased while blacks and Latinos have grown more concerned about police actions. That's why as upset as he is with Attorney General Jeff Sessions for refusing to protect him from an investigation into his campaign's ties to the Russian government, he will not fire him, because Sessions is busy implementing the policies that will likely hurt people of color the most -- policies endorsed by right-wing hard-liners -- including an increasingly cruel immigration stance.

White grievance is Trump's fallback because he can no longer brag that he's a skilled dealmaker. The failed GOP attempt to repeal the Affordable Care Act exposed Trump as the proverbial naked emperor, and more people are willing to publicly say he has no clothes. He promised the moon and the stars but didn't even seem to understand the difference between health and term life insurance. The much-hyped Carrier deal, in which Trump supposedly swooped into Indiana like Jesus returning on a cloud to save jobs, also exposed him as a reality TV fraud of a president, as many of those jobs are still being shipped overseas and workers there feel betrayed by his empty promises.

It's beyond unwise to take at face value statements coming from the White House on such sensitive topics, or just about anything. The number of lies and misleading comments from the administration -- from crowd size at the inauguration to questionable meetings with Russian officials -- is unprecedented.

Follow CNN Opinion Join us on Twitter and Facebook

And on the issue of race itself, Trump dug himself such an enormous hole, he and his party may never recover. It's too bad, because we need more grownup conversations about race in a country that not too long from now will be majority-minority.