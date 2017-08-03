Israel's police reveal Netanyahu probes involve bribery, breach of trust

Story highlights Former defense minister says Netanyahu will likely be indicted

Netanyahu has denied any wrongdoing

(CNN) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is a suspect in two bribery and breach of trust investigations, according to a legal document presented by police to an Israeli court on Thursday.

Police have been investigating Netanyahu for months in connection with two cases -- known as Cases 1000 and 2000 -- and he has been questioned on several occasions. But the seriousness of the alleged offenses has not been made clear until now.

JUST WATCHED Netanyahu under investigation Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Netanyahu under investigation 01:45

The development came Thursday evening after police requested a gag order relating to a separate investigation into Netanyahu's former chief of staff, Ari Harow. The gag order forbids reporting of any negotiations between Harow and police and prosecutors.

Israel's attorney general previously confirmed Netanyahu is a suspect in Case 1000, which alleges that he inappropriately accepted gifts from overseas businessmen; and Case 2000, which concerns an alleged deal he struck with the owner of Yedioth Ahronoth, one of Israel's leading newspapers, to tone down its criticism of his office in exchange for reducing the circulation of a rival newspaper.

Read More