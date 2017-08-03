Iran: US sanctions designed to derail nuclear deal

Story highlights Iran accuses US of undermining deal signed in 2015

US Congress signs bill imposing sanctions on Russia, Iran and North Korea

Tehran, Iran (CNN) The US is undermining the Iran nuclear deal by imposing sanctions on the country, a ranking Iranian official has said on state TV.

"The main purpose of the United States in implementing the sanctions against Iran is to destroy the JCPOA," Deputy Foreign Minister Sayed Abbas Araqchi said, referring to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, the deal engineered between Iran and the five permanent members of the UN Security Council, alongside Germany and the European Union.

He added that Tehran "will show a very clever reaction" to the imposition of sanctions.

US President Donald Trump signed into law Wednesday morning legislation that levies new sanctions against Iran, alongside Russia and North Korea.

The bill seeks to ban anyone dealing with Iran's ballistic missile program from entering the US, and blocks transactions on properties held in the US by people associated with the program.

