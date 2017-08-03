Iran: US sanctions designed to derail nuclear deal

Tehran (CNN) The US is undermining the Iran nuclear deal by imposing sanctions on the country, a ranking Iranian official has said on state TV.

"The main purpose of the United States in implementing the sanctions against Iran is to destroy the JCPOA," Deputy Foreign Minister Sayed Abbas Araqchi said, referring to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, the deal engineered between Iran and the five permanent members of the UN Security Council, alongside Germany and the European Union.

He added that Tehran "will show a very clever reaction" to the imposition of sanctions.

The Iran nuclear deal is designed to monitor and curtail Iran's nuclear program in exchange for economic sanctions relief.

Developing story - more to come