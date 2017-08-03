Dubai's Torch tower catches fire -- again

Story highlights Fire is out, authorities in Dubai say

Buiding caught fire in February 2015

(CNN) Firefighters battled a blaze early Friday at the 84-story Torch tower near Dubai Marina in the United Arab Emirates, the Dubai Media Office said.

Just after 3:30 a.m. Dubai Civil Defense said the fire was out after burning for about two hours. Officials said the building was being cooled.

Video posted to social media showed a line of fire up one side of the building and falling, flaming debris.

Witness Samer Fathallah told CNN he thought the fire had engulfed 30 to 40 residences. Two cars in the parking deck were set on fire by falling debris, he said.

