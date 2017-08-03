Dubai's Torch tower on fire -- again

(CNN) Firefighters are battling a blaze at the 79-story Torch tower near Dubai Marina, the Dubai Media Office said early Friday.

The Civil Defense Office said the building was successfully evacuated and the emergency responders were trying to bring the fire under control.

Video posted to social media showed a line of fire up one side of the building and falling, flaming debris.

Please Be Safe Tonight!! BLESS EVERYONE IN THERE ❤ A post shared by Alan J (@alanjamazing) on Aug 3, 2017 at 2:15pm PDT

