Father of girl on Afghan robotics team killed in ISIS bombing

The all-girls robotics team won award at competition after difficult journey to US

(CNN) The father of a member of the Afghan all-girls robotics team that made headlines last month after overcoming US visa obstacles died this week in an ISIS bombing in Herat, Afghanistan.

Afghan authorities confirmed that Mohammad Asif Qaderyan, father of Fatima Qaderyan, was among 36 people killed in Tuesday's attack at a Shiite mosque during evening prayers.

Two suicide bombers blew themselves up after firing on worshippers inside the mosque, a Herat provincial spokesman told CNN.

Afghan security personel inspect the site of a suicide bomb attack Tuesday at a Shiite mosque in Herat.

ISIS took responsibility for the attack Wednesday in a series of messages sent to Telegram channels associated with the group.

The all-girl robotics team flew to the United States in July to take part in an international competition with students from nearly 160 countries.