Suicide rate hit 40-year peak among older teen girls in 2015

(CNN) The suicide rate among girls between the ages of 15 and 19 reached an all-time high in 2015 for the 40-year period beginning in 1975, according to new data from the National Center for Health Statistics.

In the shorter term, the suicide rate for those girls doubled between 2007 and 2015, the research indicates.

By comparison, the 2015 suicide rate for boys in this age group was lower than in the peak years of the mid-1980s through the mid-1990s.

Carl Tishler, an adjunct associate professor of psychology and psychiatry at The Ohio State University who was not involved in the report, said the high suicide rate among older teen girls in 2015 could be an anomaly.

"2015 may be an unusual year. Without access to emergency department data or coroner data, I cannot say what caused this blip," he said.

