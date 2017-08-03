NASA's planetary protection officer job is out of this world

Story highlights Duties include ensuring humans don't contaminate space

Officer also must make sure other organisms don't contaminate Earth either

(CNN) NASA wants you to be its real-life guardian of the planet.

The space agency is looking for a planetary protection officer, someone to guard the planet from "organic-constituent and biological contamination in human and robotic space exploration."

In other words, the officer's responsibilities include ensuring humans don't contaminate space, and other organisms don't contaminate Earth either.

Doing so will maintain worlds in their natural states and avoid contaminating explored environments, NASA says.

Lots of buzz today about our Planetary Protection Officer position, check out what our office actually does! https://t.co/fp5KUe7UpT pic.twitter.com/Tf8fEYZqpc — NASA People (@NASApeople) August 2, 2017

The chosen one will be "responsible for the leadership of NASA's planetary protection capability, maintenance of planetary protection policies, and oversight of their implementation by NASA's space flight missions," according to the job listing.

Read More