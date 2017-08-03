La Liga refuses to accept Neymar's buyout clause as star moves towards Barcelona exit

Story highlights Neymar has told Barcelona he wants to leave club

Paris Saint-Germain aiming to tie up deal for Brazilian

(CNN) Neymar's move from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain took a dramatic twist Thursday after Spain's La Liga refused to accept the world record $263 million fee offered by the French club.

The Brazil star is set to leave Barcelona with the Catalan club confirming Wednesday that Neymar had informed it of his intention to move away from Camp Nou.

But La Liga says it has refused to accept the €222 million bid -- enough to activate a buyout clause in Neymar's contract -- with speculation that Spain's top division has concerns over PSG contravening Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules.

In an interview with Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo last weekend, La Liga president Javier Tebas said he would complain to European football's governing body UEFA about PSG infringing financial regulations that were introduced to discourage football clubs from overspending.

And in a statement published Thursday, La Liga said: "We can confirm that the lawyers of the player (Neymar) have come to La Liga to deposit the clause and that it has been rejected. It is all the information we will give so far."

