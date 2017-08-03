'Will & Grace' revival renewed for another season

(CNN) NBC has already ordered a second helping of its "Will & Grace" reboot.

NBC Entertainment Chairman Bob Greenblatt made the announcement during a panel for the show at the Television Critics Association press tour.

"There's been such an outpouring of love from the fans," Greenblatt said. "We're a very grateful network and we're more than thrilled to have this show for a minimum of two seasons."

"Will & Grace's" new season will be comprised of 16 episodes, up from the initial order of 12.

The original series ran for eight seasons from 1998-2006.

