'Dukes of Hazzard' star Tom Wopat arrested

Story highlights Wopat was arrested Wednesday

He was set to appear in a play Thursday night

(CNN) Actor Tom Wopat was arrested Wednesday in Massachusetts, according to police.

Wopat, who starred as Luke Duke in the hit '80s series "The Dukes of Hazzard," was taken into custody Wednesday night by Waltham Police on charges of alleged indecent assault, battery and possible drug possession.

According to a press statement from the police "two bags of white powder believed to be cocaine were discovered" during a search of Wopat and his vehicle.

1997 John Schneider, Stella Stevens, Tom Wopat from the "Dukes of Hazzard Reunion"

The 65 year-old actor was scheduled to be arraigned on the charges Thursday morning, just hours before he was set to appear in a Boston performance of the musical "42nd Street."

Wopat has worked steadily on stage and screen since the "Dukes of Hazzard," including a role in the A&E drama "Longmire."