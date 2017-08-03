Sylvester Stallone to guest star in 'This Is Us' Season 2

(CNN)"This Is Us" just scored a knock-out guest star.
Sylvester Stallone is going to visit NBC's hit drama in its upcoming second season, executive producer Dan Fogelman announced Thursday during a panel for the series at the Television Critics Association press tour.
The actor is going to guest as Kevin's (Justin Hartley) co-star in the movie he's filming at the start of the season.
"Kevin is shooting a big movie and we needed a big co-star," Fogelman said.
At the end of last season, Kevin scored a big acting job in a film directed by Ron Howard, who had a cameo in the show.
This season will see the character in production on the project and also working to rebuild his relationship with is ex, played by actress Alexandra Breckenridge.
Fogelman said Stallone plays the "father figure in the film that [Kevin is] shooting."
"This Is Us" star Milo Ventimiglia, who plays Hartley's father in series flashbacks, coincidentally played Stallone's son in 2006's "Rocky Balboa."
Fogelman said Ventimiglia's continued friendship with Stallone likely helped the show score the big-name guest star.
"We have a great script for him. I think it's going to be really, really exciting," Fogelman said.
"This Is Us" returns September 26.