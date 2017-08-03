Sylvester Stallone to guest star in 'This Is Us' Season 2

(CNN) "This Is Us" just scored a knock-out guest star.

Sylvester Stallone is going to visit NBC's hit drama in its upcoming second season, executive producer Dan Fogelman announced Thursday during a panel for the series at the Television Critics Association press tour.

The actor is going to guest as Kevin's (Justin Hartley) co-star in the movie he's filming at the start of the season.

"Kevin is shooting a big movie and we needed a big co-star," Fogelman said.

At the end of last season, Kevin scored a big acting job in a film directed by Ron Howard, who had a cameo in the show.

Read More