Story highlights Knight pleaded not guilty Thursday

He is currently jailed on a murder and attempted murder charge

(CNN) Former rap mogul Suge Knight is in trouble again with the law.

Knight, the co-founder of Death Row Records, pleaded not guilty Thursday to a grand jury indictment accusing him of threatening death or bodily injury against director F. Gary Gray in August 2014.

Gray, whose first name is Felix, directed the hit film "Straight Outta Compton." The film explored the rise of the rap group N.W.A and depicted Knight, who was involved in the Compton music scene at the time. He and N.W.A member Andre "Dr. Dre" Young founded the Death Row Records label together in 1991.

According to the grand jury indictment obtained by CNN, Gray was in fear for his life from Knight.

