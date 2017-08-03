Story highlights
- Knight pleaded not guilty Thursday
- He is currently jailed on a murder and attempted murder charge
(CNN)Former rap mogul Suge Knight is in trouble again with the law.
Knight, the co-founder of Death Row Records, pleaded not guilty Thursday to a grand jury indictment accusing him of threatening death or bodily injury against director F. Gary Gray in August 2014.
Gray, whose first name is Felix, directed the hit film "Straight Outta Compton." The film explored the rise of the rap group N.W.A and depicted Knight, who was involved in the Compton music scene at the time. He and N.W.A member Andre "Dr. Dre" Young founded the Death Row Records label together in 1991.
According to the grand jury indictment obtained by CNN, Gray was in fear for his life from Knight.
"It is further alleged that the threatened crime, on its face and under the circumstances in which it was made, was so unequivocal, unconditional, immediate and specific as to convey to Felix Gary Gray a gravity of purpose and an immediate prospect of execution," the indictment read. "It is further alleged that the said Felix Gary Gray was reasonably in sustained fear of his safety and the safety of his immediate family."
The case is just the latest legal woe for Knight, who is currently incarcerated on charges of murder and attempted murder for an incident that occurred after an argument on the set of "Straight Outta Compton" in 2015.
Knight faces one count of murder for the death of Terry Carter, one count of attempted murder in the case of Cle "Bone" Sloan, who was maimed after Knight allegedly struck the pair with his truck. Knight was also charged one count of hit-and-run.