Former rap mogul Marion &quot;Suge&quot; Knight is currently in jail and charged with murder and other charges stemming from a hit-and-run confrontation that left one man dead and another injured in 2015. Knight has pleaded not guilty.
Former rap mogul Marion "Suge" Knight is currently in jail and charged with murder and other charges stemming from a hit-and-run confrontation that left one man dead and another injured in 2015. Knight has pleaded not guilty.
Knight collapses in a Los Angeles court on March 20, 2015 after a judge set his bail at $25 million. Knight, who suffers from diabetes and complications, was taken to the hospital, his attorney told CNN affiliate KABC-TV.
Knight collapses in a Los Angeles court on March 20, 2015 after a judge set his bail at $25 million. Knight, who suffers from diabetes and complications, was taken to the hospital, his attorney told CNN affiliate KABC-TV.
Knight was joined by his attorney, David Kenner, during an arraignment February 3, 2015 in Compton, California.
Knight was joined by his attorney, David Kenner, during an arraignment February 3, 2015 in Compton, California.
This image from video shows Knight walking into the Los Angeles County Sheriff&#39;s Department on January 30, 2015 following the hit-and-run.
This image from video shows Knight walking into the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department on January 30, 2015 following the hit-and-run.
The scene of the incident is blocked off by law enforcement on January 29, 2015 in Compton.
The scene of the incident is blocked off by law enforcement on January 29, 2015 in Compton.
Knight is seen in a police booking photo after he and comedian Micah &quot;Katt&quot; Williams were arrested in October 2014 for allegedly stealing a photographer&#39;s camera.
Knight is seen in a police booking photo after he and comedian Micah "Katt" Williams were arrested in October 2014 for allegedly stealing a photographer's camera.
In August 2014, Knight and two other people were shot in Los Angeles while attending a celebrity-filled party on the eve of the MTV Video Music Awards.
In August 2014, Knight and two other people were shot in Los Angeles while attending a celebrity-filled party on the eve of the MTV Video Music Awards.
Knight attends an event at a Las Vegas club in February 2007. Knight founded the wildly successful Death Row Records in 1991, signing artists such as Snoop Doggy Dogg and Tupac Shakur. The label filed for bankruptcy, however, in 2006.
Knight attends an event at a Las Vegas club in February 2007. Knight founded the wildly successful Death Row Records in 1991, signing artists such as Snoop Doggy Dogg and Tupac Shakur. The label filed for bankruptcy, however, in 2006.
Knight is taken away by paramedics after he was shot in the leg at the Shore Club in Miami Beach, Florida, in August 2005.
Knight is taken away by paramedics after he was shot in the leg at the Shore Club in Miami Beach, Florida, in August 2005.
Knight appears at CBS Studios in Los Angeles for a taping of &quot;The Late Late Show&quot; in November 2004.
Knight appears at CBS Studios in Los Angeles for a taping of "The Late Late Show" in November 2004.
Knight exits the Los Angeles County Jail in February 2002. Knight was jailed for violating his probation by associating with known gang members.
Knight exits the Los Angeles County Jail in February 2002. Knight was jailed for violating his probation by associating with known gang members.
Knight appears in court for a bail review hearing in October 1996. That year, Knight was sent to prison for almost five years for assaulting a man in a Las Vegas hotel.
Knight appears in court for a bail review hearing in October 1996. That year, Knight was sent to prison for almost five years for assaulting a man in a Las Vegas hotel.
Knight and Shakur, left, attend a voter registration event in Los Angeles in August 1996. Knight was driving the car in which Shakur was a passenger when the rapper was shot to death in Las Vegas.
Knight and Shakur, left, attend a voter registration event in Los Angeles in August 1996. Knight was driving the car in which Shakur was a passenger when the rapper was shot to death in Las Vegas.
(CNN)Former rap mogul Suge Knight is in trouble again with the law.

Knight, the co-founder of Death Row Records, pleaded not guilty Thursday to a grand jury indictment accusing him of threatening death or bodily injury against director F. Gary Gray in August 2014.
Gray, whose first name is Felix, directed the hit film "Straight Outta Compton." The film explored the rise of the rap group N.W.A and depicted Knight, who was involved in the Compton music scene at the time. He and N.W.A member Andre "Dr. Dre" Young founded the Death Row Records label together in 1991.
    According to the grand jury indictment obtained by CNN, Gray was in fear for his life from Knight.
    Film director F. Gary Gray is alleged to have been in fear of Suge Knight.
    "It is further alleged that the threatened crime, on its face and under the circumstances in which it was made, was so unequivocal, unconditional, immediate and specific as to convey to Felix Gary Gray a gravity of purpose and an immediate prospect of execution," the indictment read. "It is further alleged that the said Felix Gary Gray was reasonably in sustained fear of his safety and the safety of his immediate family."
    The case is just the latest legal woe for Knight, who is currently incarcerated on charges of murder and attempted murder for an incident that occurred after an argument on the set of "Straight Outta Compton" in 2015.
    Knight faces one count of murder for the death of Terry Carter, one count of attempted murder in the case of Cle "Bone" Sloan, who was maimed after Knight allegedly struck the pair with his truck. Knight was also charged one count of hit-and-run.