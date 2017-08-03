Breaking News

Oprah: 'I can't accept myself if I'm over 200 lbs'

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Updated 9:44 AM ET, Thu August 3, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Oprah Winfrey in 96 seconds
Oprah Winfrey in 96 seconds

    JUST WATCHED

    Oprah Winfrey in 96 seconds

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Oprah Winfrey in 96 seconds 01:40

Story highlights

  • Winfrey and Weight Watchers have found success together
  • She said it's taught her mindful eating

(CNN)Oprah Winfrey is all for self-acceptance, but she has her limits.

"This whole P.C. about accepting yourself as you are -- you should, 100 percent," Winfrey told New York Times magazine in an interview for a piece titled "Losing It in the Anti-Dieting Age."
When it comes to being over a certain pound threshold, however, the media mogul said she just can't do it.
    "For your heart to pump, pump, pump, pump, it needs the least amount of weight possible to do that,'' she said. "So all of the people who are saying, 'Oh, I need to accept myself as I am' -- I can't accept myself if I'm over 200 pounds, because it's too much work on my heart. It causes high blood pressure for me. It puts me at risk for diabetes, because I have diabetes in my family.''
    Winfrey is almost as famous for her weight loss attempts as she is for her television legacy.
    Read More
    Oprah Winfrey buys 10% stake in Weight Watchers
    exp quest means business jamie turner brand oprah winfrey _00002001

      JUST WATCHED

      Oprah Winfrey buys 10% stake in Weight Watchers

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Oprah Winfrey buys 10% stake in Weight Watchers 06:33
    She is a major stockholder in and spokesperson for Weight Watchers, which according to the company, has seen an increase in membership thanks to Winfrey's endorsement.
    Related: Oprah loses 40 pounds, gains big $ with Weight Watchers
    Winfrey told the publication she had sprained her ankle hiking and gained weight when the company first reached out to her a few years ago to form a partnership.
    ''In the particular moment in time that I got the call I was desperate: What's going to work," Winfrey recalled. "I've tried all of the green juices and protein shakes, and let's do a cleanse, and all that stuff. That doesn't work. It doesn't last. What is going to be consistent, keep me conscious and mindful?''
    Weight Watchers does just that, she said, and now eating for health has become her habit.
    ''It's a mechanism to keep myself on track that brings a level of consciousness and awareness to my eating," she said. "It actually is, for me, mindful eating, because the points are so ingrained now.''