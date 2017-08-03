Breaking News

Kristen Stewart would still date men

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Updated 5:03 PM ET, Thu August 3, 2017

Story highlights

  • Stewart used a food analogy to explain her sexuality
  • She also talked about fame

(CNN)Kristen Stewart is sharing more about her love life.

The actress, who famously dated "Twilight" co-star Robert Pattinson for several years, is now in a relationship with model Stella Maxwell.
In a new interview with Harper's Bazaar UK, Stewart discussed her sexuality and said she's "been deeply in love with everyone I've dated."
    "Did you think I was faking it? I've always really embraced a duality," Stewart said. "And really, truly, believed in it and never felt confused or struggling. I just didn't like getting made fun of."
    The actress used a food analogy to explain that she is still open to dating men.
    "Some people know that they like grilled cheese and they'll eat it every day for the rest of their lives," she said. "I want to try everything. If I have grilled cheese once I'm like, 'That was cool, what's next?'"
    Stewart also talked about the rigors of fame, saying she resents the idea that being famous makes an actor "beholden" to the world.
    "And it comes across like I'm ungrateful or something but, actually, I just find it weird to talk to the general public as a whole," she said. "Like, you can relate to a person, you can relate to an individual, but addressing the world at large is something that just perplexes me."