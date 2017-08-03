Breaking News

Justin Bieber pens explanation for tour cancellation

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Updated 8:36 AM ET, Thu August 3, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Singer/songwriter Justin Bieber has had a huge career, but it&#39;s not been without some issues. Click through for a look back at some of the troubles he&#39;s had.
Photos: Justin Bieber's troubled timeline
Singer/songwriter Justin Bieber has had a huge career, but it's not been without some issues. Click through for a look back at some of the troubles he's had.
Hide Caption
1 of 29
In July 2017 &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/07/27/entertainment/justin-bieber-accident/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;police said&lt;/a&gt; the singer struck a paparazzo with his truck while trying to drive away from an event in Beverly Hills. Video from the incident appeared to show Bieber attempting to aid the man he hit. No citations were issued.
Photos: Justin Bieber's troubled timeline
In July 2017 police said the singer struck a paparazzo with his truck while trying to drive away from an event in Beverly Hills. Video from the incident appeared to show Bieber attempting to aid the man he hit. No citations were issued.
Hide Caption
2 of 29
Bieber was &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/11/23/entertainment/justin-bieber-punch-fan/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;accused of allegedly punching a fan&lt;/a&gt; in Barcelona in November 2016. Video of the incident appeared to show the singer&#39;s hand making contact with the young man&#39;s face which was bloodied after the fan leaned into Bieber&#39;s vehicle.
Photos: Justin Bieber's troubled timeline
Bieber was accused of allegedly punching a fan in Barcelona in November 2016. Video of the incident appeared to show the singer's hand making contact with the young man's face which was bloodied after the fan leaned into Bieber's vehicle.
Hide Caption
3 of 29
Bieber was found guilty in June 2015 of assault and careless driving, according to an Ontario court clerk. The charges stemmed from an August incident in which Bieber was arrested after his ATV collided with a minivan.
Photos: Justin Bieber's troubled timeline
Bieber was found guilty in June 2015 of assault and careless driving, according to an Ontario court clerk. The charges stemmed from an August incident in which Bieber was arrested after his ATV collided with a minivan.
Hide Caption
4 of 29
In January 2014, Bieber was charged with driving under the influence in Miami, a case he settled in August &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/08/13/showbiz/justin-bieber-miami-plea/&quot;&gt;by pleading guilty&lt;/a&gt; to careless driving and resisting arrest. And he is on probation for a &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/07/09/showbiz/justin-bieber-vandalism/index.html&quot;&gt;vandalism conviction&lt;/a&gt; that resulted from egging a neighbor&#39;s home.
Photos: Justin Bieber's troubled timeline
In January 2014, Bieber was charged with driving under the influence in Miami, a case he settled in August by pleading guilty to careless driving and resisting arrest. And he is on probation for a vandalism conviction that resulted from egging a neighbor's home.
Hide Caption
5 of 29
Summer 2014 was anything but relaxing for Bieber. In June, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/06/04/showbiz/celebrity-news-gossip/justin-bieber-racist-video/index.html?iref=allsearch&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;the pop star was plagued &lt;/a&gt;by the emergence of videos of himself as a young teen using racially offensive language. Then, in July, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/07/22/showbiz/justin-bieber-neighbor-complaints/index.html?iref=allsearch&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;his neighbors complained to police&lt;/a&gt; that his house parties were inordinately noisy. Add the ATV accident in Ontario in August, and to round out his summer, there was a rumor that &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/07/30/showbiz/justin-bieber-orlando-bloom-feud/index.html?iref=allsearch&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Bieber had gotten into an altercation&lt;/a&gt; with actor Orlando Bloom.
Photos: Justin Bieber's troubled timeline
Summer 2014 was anything but relaxing for Bieber. In June, the pop star was plagued by the emergence of videos of himself as a young teen using racially offensive language. Then, in July, his neighbors complained to police that his house parties were inordinately noisy. Add the ATV accident in Ontario in August, and to round out his summer, there was a rumor that Bieber had gotten into an altercation with actor Orlando Bloom.
Hide Caption
6 of 29
If there was a bright spot in the summer of 2014, it came in June when &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/06/16/showbiz/justin-bieber-egging-charge/index.html?iref=allsearch&quot;&gt;Bieber was cleared &lt;/a&gt;in an attempted robbery case. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/06/12/showbiz/justin-bieber-robbery-probe/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;A woman had accused the singer&lt;/a&gt; in May of trying to steal her cellphone, but the Los Angeles city attorney decided there wasn&#39;t enough evidence to prosecute the singer.
Photos: Justin Bieber's troubled timeline
If there was a bright spot in the summer of 2014, it came in June when Bieber was cleared in an attempted robbery case. A woman had accused the singer in May of trying to steal her cellphone, but the Los Angeles city attorney decided there wasn't enough evidence to prosecute the singer.
Hide Caption
7 of 29
In April, Bieber&#39;s antics prompted an online petition to have him deported from the country. The petition was hosted on the White House&#39;s website and received more than 273,000 signatures. Video of &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/03/10/showbiz/justin-bieber-deposition-video/index.html?iref=allsearch&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Bieber being a hostile witness during a deposition&lt;/a&gt; the month before likely didn&#39;t help sway the petitioners&#39; perception of him as &quot;dangerous and reckless.&quot;
Photos: Justin Bieber's troubled timeline
In April, Bieber's antics prompted an online petition to have him deported from the country. The petition was hosted on the White House's website and received more than 273,000 signatures. Video of Bieber being a hostile witness during a deposition the month before likely didn't help sway the petitioners' perception of him as "dangerous and reckless."
Hide Caption
8 of 29
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/01/31/showbiz/justin-bieber-plane/index.html&quot;&gt;searched Bieber&#39;s private airplane&lt;/a&gt; -- thought to be the one pictured -- January 31, 2014, at Teterboro Airport in New Jersey. Officers said they detected an odor of what seemed like marijuana after the plane landed, law enforcement sources told CNN. Drug-sniffing dogs were used to search the plane, according to one of the sources, but no sign of drugs were detected and no illegal substances were found. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/07/04/showbiz/justin-bieber-faa/index.html?iref=allsearch&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;The investigation was closed in July. &lt;/a&gt;
Photos: Justin Bieber's troubled timeline
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers searched Bieber's private airplane -- thought to be the one pictured -- January 31, 2014, at Teterboro Airport in New Jersey. Officers said they detected an odor of what seemed like marijuana after the plane landed, law enforcement sources told CNN. Drug-sniffing dogs were used to search the plane, according to one of the sources, but no sign of drugs were detected and no illegal substances were found. The investigation was closed in July.
Hide Caption
9 of 29
&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/01/29/showbiz/justin-bieber-toronto-arrest/index.html&quot;&gt;Bieber turned himself in&lt;/a&gt; at a Toronto police station on January 29, 2014, facing an assault charge stemming from an encounter with a limousine driver in December. But &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/09/08/showbiz/justin-bieber-charge-dropped/index.html&quot;&gt;the charge was dropped&lt;/a&gt; in September after prosecutors decided there was &quot;no reasonable prospect&quot; of convicting Bieber of striking his limo driver on the back of his head, said Brendan Crawley, a spokesman for the Ontario attorney general&#39;s office.
Photos: Justin Bieber's troubled timeline
Bieber turned himself in at a Toronto police station on January 29, 2014, facing an assault charge stemming from an encounter with a limousine driver in December. But the charge was dropped in September after prosecutors decided there was "no reasonable prospect" of convicting Bieber of striking his limo driver on the back of his head, said Brendan Crawley, a spokesman for the Ontario attorney general's office.
Hide Caption
10 of 29
On January 23, 2014, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/01/23/showbiz/justin-bieber-arrest/index.html?hpt=hp_t1&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Bieber was arrested on suspicion of DUI and drag racing,&lt;/a&gt; according to police in Miami Beach, Florida. Bieber, seen here with model Chantel Jeffries the night before his arrest, eventually pleaded guilty of careless driving and resisting arrest. He also made a $50,000 donation to a youth charity as part of the plea deal.
Photos: Justin Bieber's troubled timeline
On January 23, 2014, Bieber was arrested on suspicion of DUI and drag racing, according to police in Miami Beach, Florida. Bieber, seen here with model Chantel Jeffries the night before his arrest, eventually pleaded guilty of careless driving and resisting arrest. He also made a $50,000 donation to a youth charity as part of the plea deal.
Hide Caption
11 of 29
On January 14, 2014, authorities swarmed Bieber&#39;s mansion in Calabasas, California, in connection with an investigation into a report of an egg-throwing incident at a neighbor&#39;s house. As part of &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/07/09/showbiz/justin-bieber-vandalism/index.html&quot;&gt;a plea deal,&lt;/a&gt; Bieber was sentenced to two years&#39; probation. He was also ordered to complete 12 weekly anger management sessions, work five days of community labor and pay $80,900 in restitution to his former neighbor.
Photos: Justin Bieber's troubled timeline
On January 14, 2014, authorities swarmed Bieber's mansion in Calabasas, California, in connection with an investigation into a report of an egg-throwing incident at a neighbor's house. As part of a plea deal, Bieber was sentenced to two years' probation. He was also ordered to complete 12 weekly anger management sessions, work five days of community labor and pay $80,900 in restitution to his former neighbor.
Hide Caption
12 of 29
Right before 2014 kicked off, Bieber threatened to retire after a spate of bad publicity, including being accused of everything from &lt;a href=&quot;http://marquee.blogs.cnn.com/2013/10/03/bieber-wont-be-charged-for-alleged-spitting-speeding/&quot;&gt;speeding to spitting.&lt;/a&gt; The news made &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/video/data/2.0/video/showbiz/2013/12/26/lead-farley-bieber-intvw.cnn.html&quot;&gt;Beliebers very sad&lt;/a&gt;.
Photos: Justin Bieber's troubled timeline
Right before 2014 kicked off, Bieber threatened to retire after a spate of bad publicity, including being accused of everything from speeding to spitting. The news made Beliebers very sad.
Hide Caption
13 of 29
While on tour in early November 2013, Bieber yet again made headlines, this time with some sex-related scandal. The &lt;a href=&quot;http://pagesix.com/2013/11/02/justin-bieber-busted-sneaking-out-of-brothel/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;New York Post&#39;s Page Six&lt;/a&gt; alleged that Bieber had been spotted exiting a brothel while in Brazil. Then, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JCpaTwQ8gGM&amp;feature=youtu.be&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;a YouTube video&lt;/a&gt; sparked gossip that he&#39;d done something less than innocent with the young woman featured in the clip. Bieber&#39;s camp has had no response on the chatter.
Photos: Justin Bieber's troubled timeline
While on tour in early November 2013, Bieber yet again made headlines, this time with some sex-related scandal. The New York Post's Page Six alleged that Bieber had been spotted exiting a brothel while in Brazil. Then, a YouTube video sparked gossip that he'd done something less than innocent with the young woman featured in the clip. Bieber's camp has had no response on the chatter.
Hide Caption
14 of 29
Was he saving his energy for his fans or just courting more controversy? In October 2013, the day after a concert in Beijing, Bieber was snapped letting his bodyguards &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/10/02/travel/justin-bieber-great-wall-of-china/index.html&quot;&gt;carry him up the stairs&lt;/a&gt; at the Great Wall of China.
Photos: Justin Bieber's troubled timeline
Was he saving his energy for his fans or just courting more controversy? In October 2013, the day after a concert in Beijing, Bieber was snapped letting his bodyguards carry him up the stairs at the Great Wall of China.
Hide Caption
15 of 29
A leaked video in July 2013 &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.tmz.com/2013/07/10/justin-bieber-restaurant-mop-bucket-piss-pee-urinate-video-bill-clinton/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;seemed to show Bieber relieving himself in a janitor&#39;s mop bucket&lt;/a&gt; and then spraying a photo of Bill Clinton with what appeared to be a cleaner fluid while saying &quot;F*** Bill Clinton.&quot; &lt;a href=&quot;http://politicalticker.blogs.cnn.com/2013/07/11/bieber-calls-clinton-after-using-the-f-word/?iref=allsearch&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Bieber later apologized to the former president&lt;/a&gt;, but personalities like &lt;a href=&quot;eatocracy.cnn.com/2013/07/25/batali-bourdain-butt-whuppings-and-justin-bieber/?iref=allsearch&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Anthony Bourdain and Mario Batali had a field day.&lt;/a&gt;
Photos: Justin Bieber's troubled timeline
A leaked video in July 2013 seemed to show Bieber relieving himself in a janitor's mop bucket and then spraying a photo of Bill Clinton with what appeared to be a cleaner fluid while saying "F*** Bill Clinton." Bieber later apologized to the former president, but personalities like Anthony Bourdain and Mario Batali had a field day.
Hide Caption
16 of 29
In June 2013, another chapter was added to Bieber&#39;s history book of driving drama. The singer was &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/06/18/showbiz/celebrity-news-gossip/justin-bieber-accident/index.html&quot;&gt;reportedly involved&lt;/a&gt; in a Los Angeles accident involving a pedestrian.
Photos: Justin Bieber's troubled timeline
In June 2013, another chapter was added to Bieber's history book of driving drama. The singer was reportedly involved in a Los Angeles accident involving a pedestrian.
Hide Caption
17 of 29
As Bieber accepted the Milestone Award at the Billboard Music Awards in May 2013, &quot;very loud boos&quot; competed with &quot;very loud cheers,&quot; &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.billboard.com/articles/columns/pop-shop/1563031/justin-bieber-booed-at-billboard-music-awards-understanding-the&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;the magazine reported. &lt;/a&gt;
Photos: Justin Bieber's troubled timeline
As Bieber accepted the Milestone Award at the Billboard Music Awards in May 2013, "very loud boos" competed with "very loud cheers," the magazine reported.
Hide Caption
18 of 29
Earlier in May 2013, a fan rushed Bieber on stage and &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/05/06/world/irpt-storify-bieber-dubai-fan/index.html&quot;&gt;attempted to grab him&lt;/a&gt; during a concert in the United Arab Emirates. Also that month, a safe in a stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/05/14/world/africa/south-africa-bieber-theft/index.html?iref=allsearch&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;was raided after a Bieber performance. &lt;/a&gt;
Photos: Justin Bieber's troubled timeline
Earlier in May 2013, a fan rushed Bieber on stage and attempted to grab him during a concert in the United Arab Emirates. Also that month, a safe in a stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa, was raided after a Bieber performance.
Hide Caption
19 of 29
In April 2013, Bieber visited the Anne Frank House in Amsterdam -- &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/04/14/showbiz/bieber-anne-frank/index.html?iref=allsearch&quot;&gt;and was promptly criticized for saying&lt;/a&gt; that he hoped the teen, who died in a Nazi concentration camp in 1945, would have been a &quot;Belieber.&quot; Visitors to the Anne Frank Facebook page had plenty to say. &quot;Glad he went, but, the last sentence is VERY self serving. he missed the lessons of Anne totally,&quot; wrote one observer.
Photos: Justin Bieber's troubled timeline
In April 2013, Bieber visited the Anne Frank House in Amsterdam -- and was promptly criticized for saying that he hoped the teen, who died in a Nazi concentration camp in 1945, would have been a "Belieber." Visitors to the Anne Frank Facebook page had plenty to say. "Glad he went, but, the last sentence is VERY self serving. he missed the lessons of Anne totally," wrote one observer.
Hide Caption
20 of 29
Bieber lost his pet monkey, Mally, when the capuchin &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/08/01/world/europe/germany-bieber-monkey/index.html?iref=allsearch&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;was taken by custom officials in Germany&lt;/a&gt; at the end of March 2013. Mally is shown here in the quarantine station at the Munich-Riem animal shelter in Munich.
Photos: Justin Bieber's troubled timeline
Bieber lost his pet monkey, Mally, when the capuchin was taken by custom officials in Germany at the end of March 2013. Mally is shown here in the quarantine station at the Munich-Riem animal shelter in Munich.
Hide Caption
21 of 29
Unfortunately for Bieber, his 19th birthday in March 2013 was kind of a downer. After being snubbed by the Grammys, Bieber headed for London to celebrate his big day. But it ended up being what he tweeted was his &lt;a href=&quot;http://marquee.blogs.cnn.com/2013/03/04/bieber-gives-the-story-behind-worst-birthday/&quot;&gt;&quot;worst birthday.&quot;&lt;/a&gt; Not only was he ragged on by actress Olivia Wilde for going shirtless in the city, he also had a bit of beef with a &quot;weak a** club.&quot;
Photos: Justin Bieber's troubled timeline
Unfortunately for Bieber, his 19th birthday in March 2013 was kind of a downer. After being snubbed by the Grammys, Bieber headed for London to celebrate his big day. But it ended up being what he tweeted was his "worst birthday." Not only was he ragged on by actress Olivia Wilde for going shirtless in the city, he also had a bit of beef with a "weak a** club."
Hide Caption
22 of 29
Bieber &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/03/05/showbiz/justin-bieber-london/index.html?iref=allsearch&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;ticked off his fans in March&lt;/a&gt; 2013 after he showed up a reported two hours late to a concert at London&#39;s O2 Arena. He disputed that in a tweet, however, saying he was only 40 minutes behind schedule.
Photos: Justin Bieber's troubled timeline
Bieber ticked off his fans in March 2013 after he showed up a reported two hours late to a concert at London's O2 Arena. He disputed that in a tweet, however, saying he was only 40 minutes behind schedule.
Hide Caption
23 of 29
Bieber later wound up sick in a London hospital. Being a lusted-after star, it&#39;s not surprising that he tried to show how &quot;well&quot; he felt by posting a shirtless photo of himself online.
Photos: Justin Bieber's troubled timeline
Bieber later wound up sick in a London hospital. Being a lusted-after star, it's not surprising that he tried to show how "well" he felt by posting a shirtless photo of himself online.
Hide Caption
24 of 29
Bieber and photographers, we&#39;ve learned by now, don&#39;t mix. As he exited the hospital at the end of his turbulent week, the singer got into a shouting match with a paparazzo in London, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/03/08/showbiz/justin-bieber-hospital/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;telling the photographer that he&#39;d &quot;f*** him up.&quot;&lt;/a&gt;
Photos: Justin Bieber's troubled timeline
Bieber and photographers, we've learned by now, don't mix. As he exited the hospital at the end of his turbulent week, the singer got into a shouting match with a paparazzo in London, telling the photographer that he'd "f*** him up."
Hide Caption
25 of 29
After he was &lt;a href=&quot;http://marquee.blogs.cnn.com/2013/03/11/olivia-wilde-talks-beliebers-hilarious-abuse/&quot;&gt;ragged on by Wilde&lt;/a&gt; for going topless in London, Bieber strolled through a Polish airport terminal sans shirt on March 25, 2013.
Photos: Justin Bieber's troubled timeline
After he was ragged on by Wilde for going topless in London, Bieber strolled through a Polish airport terminal sans shirt on March 25, 2013.
Hide Caption
26 of 29
At the end of January 2013, a Twitpic appearing to show the singer touching a female fan&#39;s chest went viral. &lt;a href=&quot;http://marquee.blogs.cnn.com/2013/01/30/rep-fan-brush-off-talk-of-biebers-straying-hand/?iref=allsearch&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Both the &quot;Belieber&quot;&lt;a href=&quot;http://marquee.blogs.cnn.com/2013/01/30/rep-fan-brush-off-talk-of-biebers-straying-hand/?iref=allsearch&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;&lt;/a&gt; and Bieber&#39;s rep denied&lt;/a&gt; he was touching her breast.
Photos: Justin Bieber's troubled timeline
At the end of January 2013, a Twitpic appearing to show the singer touching a female fan's chest went viral. Both the "Belieber" and Bieber's rep denied he was touching her breast.
Hide Caption
27 of 29
In January 2013, Bieber was photographed holding what &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.tmz.com/2013/01/04/justin-bieber-marijuana-pot-blunt-smoking-picture-photo/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;TMZ&lt;/a&gt; identified as marijuana. He poked fun of the incident when he hosted &lt;a href=&quot;http://marquee.blogs.cnn.com/2013/02/11/justin-bieber-hosts-snl-whats-the-verdict/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;&quot;Saturday Night Live&quot; &lt;/a&gt;in February. &quot;I also heard he got busted for smoking weed and he&#39;s really sorry about it and that people make mistakes and that he&#39;s never going to do it again,&quot; Bieber said while playing a character during a skit with Vanessa Bayer.
Photos: Justin Bieber's troubled timeline
In January 2013, Bieber was photographed holding what TMZ identified as marijuana. He poked fun of the incident when he hosted "Saturday Night Live" in February. "I also heard he got busted for smoking weed and he's really sorry about it and that people make mistakes and that he's never going to do it again," Bieber said while playing a character during a skit with Vanessa Bayer.
Hide Caption
28 of 29
On New Year&#39;s Day in 2013, a photographer &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/01/02/showbiz/california-bieber-paparazo-death/index.html&quot;&gt;was killed crossing the street&lt;/a&gt; after taking pictures of Bieber&#39;s Ferrari. Bieber, who wasn&#39;t present at the scene, said in a statement: &quot;While I was not present nor directly involved with this tragic accident, my thoughts and prayers are with the family of the victim.&quot;
Photos: Justin Bieber's troubled timeline
On New Year's Day in 2013, a photographer was killed crossing the street after taking pictures of Bieber's Ferrari. Bieber, who wasn't present at the scene, said in a statement: "While I was not present nor directly involved with this tragic accident, my thoughts and prayers are with the family of the victim."
Hide Caption
29 of 29
justin biebercnnee justin bieber hits a paparazzi_00003525justin bieber stagejustin bieberjustin bieber mugshot split 02Justin Bieber August 22 2014Justin Bieber April 2014bieber tattoo 0314bierber plane - RESTRICTED02 bieber toronto 0129justin bieber drag racing 0123 FOR DIGITAL USE ONLY03 bieber 0123Justin Bieber Singapore September 2013bieber2013.NovemberJustin Bieber Great Wall of ChinaENTt1 Justin Bieber 082013bieber2013.junebieber2013.maybieber johannesburg 0512bieber2013.aprilbieber monkeybieber2013.birthday06 bieber 032707 bieber 0327bieber.papclash05 bieber 0327bieber2013.fangrabjustin bieber snl march 201303 bieber 0327

Story highlights

  • Bieber posts a note about decision
  • Singer says he wants to be "sustainable"

(CNN)Is it too late now to say sorry?

Justin Bieber has penned a letter to fans speaking out for the first time about his canceling the remaining dates of his Purpose World Tour.
The 23-year-old singer broke some fans' hearts last month when he ended the tour early "due to unforeseen circumstances."
    Related: Justin Bieber cancels final tour dates
    In the note he posted on social media Wednesday, Bieber wrote that he is "grateful for the tours but most of all I am grateful i get to go through this life WITH YOU!"
    Read More
    "Learning and growing hasn't always been easy but knowing I im [sic] not alone has kept me going," he wrote. "I have let my insecurities get the best of me at times."
    Bieber then got introspective, saying, "I let my broken relationships dictate the way I acted toward people and the way I treated them! i let bitterness, jealously and fear run my life.!!!!""
    But he now says he has been "extremely blessed to have people in the past few years help me build my character back up reminding me of who I am and who I want to be!!!"
    The star said he's aware that he will never be perfect and will continue to make mistakes. But, Bieber said, he's not going to let his past errors dictate his future.
    "I wanna be a man that learns from them and grows from them," Bieber wrote.
    And while the tour was "unbelievable" and taught him a great deal, Bieber said there is a higher purpose.
    "Me taking this time right now is me saying I want to be SUSTAINABLE," he wrote. "I want my career to be sustainable, but I also want my mind heart and soul to be sustainable. So that I can be the man I want to be, the husband I eventually want to be and the father I want to be."
    As for the typos and such in his note, Bieber wanted fans to know he was aware "THIS MESSAGE IS IS [sic] VERY GRAMMATICALLY INCORRECT BUT ITS FROM THE HEART" and, besides, he thinks there is something "SPECIAL ABOUT IMPERFECTIONS."