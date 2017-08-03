Story highlights Bieber posts a note about decision

Singer says he wants to be "sustainable"

(CNN) Is it too late now to say sorry?

Justin Bieber has penned a letter to fans speaking out for the first time about his canceling the remaining dates of his Purpose World Tour.

The 23-year-old singer broke some fans' hearts last month when he ended the tour early "due to unforeseen circumstances."

In the note he posted on social media Wednesday, Bieber wrote that he is "grateful for the tours but most of all I am grateful i get to go through this life WITH YOU!"

