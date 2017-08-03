Air France expands no-fly zone around North Korea after missile scare

Story highlights North Korea has dramatically ramped up missile testing in recent months

Hong Kong (CNN) Air France will expand its no-flyover zone around North Korea after concerns a recent missile test crossed a plane's flight path.

The airline said the move was being taken as a "precautionary measure" after a North Korean intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) splashed down near the route being taken by Air France flight 293 from Tokyo to Paris on July 28.

"The information available to Air France at this stage indicates that the missile could have fallen into the sea at more than one hundred kilometers (62 miles) from the airplane's trajectory. Even if this distance was proven, it would not question the safety of the flight," spokesman Cédric Landais said.

CNN reported this week that the Air France flight, which had 332 people on board, passed just east of where the ICBM splashed down in the sea around Japan roughly five to 10 minutes prior to the missile impacting the water.

At the time of the splashdown, the Air France flight was approximately 60 to 70 miles north of where the missile landed, according to a review of flight data.

