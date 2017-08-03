(CNN) Two men have been charged in Australia in connection with an alleged plot to bring down a passenger plane, police said Thursday.

The maximum penalty for each offense is life in prison.

Turnbull said the plot involved bringing down a passenger plane in an unspecified manner. No further official details have been released.

Since then, one 50-year-old man was released without charge on Tuesday. One other man still remains in police custody.

The two men facing charges will appears in a Sydney court on Friday morning.