(CNN)Two men have been charged in Australia in connection with an alleged plot to bring down a passenger plane, police said Thursday.
According to a statement from the Australian Federal Police, a 49-year-old man and a 32-year-old man were each charged with two counts of "acts done in preparation for, or planning, a terrorist act."
The maximum penalty for each offense is life in prison.
It comes five days after four people were arrested by police over what Australian prime minister Malcolm Turnbull described as an "elaborate conspiracy."
Turnbull said the plot involved bringing down a passenger plane in an unspecified manner. No further official details have been released.
Since then, one 50-year-old man was released without charge on Tuesday. One other man still remains in police custody.
The two men facing charges will appears in a Sydney court on Friday morning.