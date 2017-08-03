Australian police: ISIS commander sent IED parts to would-be plane bombers

Story highlights Police: ISIS commander supplied components for explosive device to Australian plotters

Cell was also trying to manufacture a poison gas device

(CNN) A senior ISIS commander sent parts to make an improvised explosive device (IED) to the two men who were arrested in connection to an alleged plot to take down a passenger plane, Australian police have said.

The plan was one of the "most sophisticated plots that has ever been attempted on Australian soil," Australian Federal Police Deputy Commissioner National Security Michael Phelan said at a press conference on Friday.

The components of the IED were sent through international air cargo by the ISIS operative to the accused men, Phelan said. The two were charged with terror-related offenses Thursday

The accused men received the parts in Australia and assembled what police believe was a "full functioning" IED, he said.

They attempted to take the device on an Etihad Airways flight on July 15, but the plan was aborted. "At no stage did the IED breach airline security," Phelan said.

Read More