Politics today
The President's phone calls with world leaders revealed
-- Transcripts obtained first by The Washington Post, show President Trump spoke with the Mexican President about trade and immigration, said Mexico will be paying for the wall, complained about the amount of illegal drugs coming into the United States, and said he won New Hampshire during the election because the state is a "drug-infested den."
-- The transcripts also disclose Trump's conversation with the Australian Prime Minister, in which the President said their call was the "most unpleasant call all day."
-- Here are the 20 most memorable lines from the calls.
Russia investigators are following the money trail
-- Federal investigators exploring whether Donald Trump's campaign colluded with Russian spies have seized on Trump and his associates' financial ties to Russia as one of the most fertile avenues for moving their investigation forward, sources told CNN.
Senators rally across party lines to protect Mueller
Senators have crafted a bill to protect special counsel Robert Mueller from being fired by Trump.
McCain blasts Trump's Afghanistan policy
-- Republican Sen. John McCain spoke out against the President amid reports Trump was considering firing a top US military commander in Afghanistan.
Russia and Syria try to poach US-backed fighters
-- The Russian and Syrian regimes are aiming to recruit US-backed fighters based at a garrison in southern Syria, US officials told CNN.
Everything else
-- Michelle Carter, convicted of involuntary manslaughter in the 2014 suicide of her boyfriend, was sentenced to 15 months in prison after facing a possible 20 year sentence, but will be free while her case is appealed.
-- It's almost eerie, but true. The stock market hasn't been this steady since 1996.
-- As a spokesperson for Weight Watchers, Oprah Winfrey said, "I can't accept myself if I'm over 200 pounds."
-- "This Is Us" is getting Rocky this fall.
-- Is it too late now to say sorry? Justin Bieber doesn't seem to think so, with an apology letter explaining his tour cancellation.