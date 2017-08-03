Montreal stadium turns into shelter for asylum-seekers who've left US

Story highlights Many arriving at stadium are Haitians, who fear they will be deported from US

Montreal mayor: It's "another consequence of Donald Trump's immigration policy"

(CNN) Olympic Stadium in Montreal has opened its doors as a temporary shelter amid growing numbers of people who've fled the United States to seek asylum in Canada.

Many who arrived at the stadium Wednesday are Haitians, according to CNN's partners CTV and CBC. They exited shuttle buses holding their children and belongings as they got in line to enter the building.

In recent months, a soaring number of people have crossed from the United States to Canada. Many have expressed concerns they'll be deported under President Donald Trump's policies.

Amid the influx to Canada, shelters in Montreal are full so the Olympic Stadium is being used, CTV reported.

The stadium, which was built to host the 1976 Summer Olympics, had more than 100 green cots, along with blankets and metal dividers set up inside its massive, concrete halls.