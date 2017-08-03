Olympic Stadium turns into shelter for asylum seekers who've left US

Story highlights Olympic Stadium is being used to shelter asylum seekers who have come to Canada

Many are Haitians, who are worried that they will be deported from US

(CNN) Olympic Stadium in Montreal opened its doors as a temporary shelter amid growing numbers of people who've fled the US to seek asylum in Canada.

JUST WATCHED Refugees climbed through snow to get to Canada Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Refugees climbed through snow to get to Canada 03:05

Many who arrived to the stadium on Wednesday are Haitians, according CNN's partners, CTV and CBC. They came off shuttle buses holding their children and their belongings, as they got in line to enter the building.

In recent months, a soaring number of people have crossed to Canada from the US. Many have expressed concerns that they'll be deported under President Donald Trump's policies.

Amid the increasing influx to Canada, shelters in Montreal are full so the Olympic Stadium is being used, reported CTV.

The stadium, which had been built to host the 1976 Summer Olympics, had more than a hundred green cots along with blankets and metal dividers set up inside its massive, concrete halls.

Montreal's Olympic Stadium has been transformed into a temporary shelter to help house an influx of asylum seekers to the city pic.twitter.com/tBiuPXcfv3 — Alison Northcott (@AlisonNorthcott) August 2, 2017