Father: "My son is looking well and very healthy and his mind seems as sharp as ever"

(CNN) A South African national who was kidnapped in Mali in November 2011 by al Qaeda extremists has been released, a spokesman for South Africa's Foreign Ministry told CNN on Thursday.

Stephen McGown was freed on Saturday and is now back in South Africa, Clayson Monyela said.

His father, Malcolm McGown, told a news conference in Pretoria that he was grateful to the South African government and everyone else involved in gaining his son's release.

"It took a long time but we got there -- and I'm pleased to say that my son is looking well and very healthy and his mind seems as sharp as ever," he said.

Speaking at the same news conference, South African Minister for International Relations Maite Nkoana-Mashabane voiced her condolences for the death of McGown's mother, who died in May while he was still in captivity.

Malcolm McGown clasps hands with South African Foreign Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane during a press conference Thursday in Pretoria.

