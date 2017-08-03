Kenyan election official was strangled, authorities confirm

Nairobi, Kenya (CNN) A Kenyan election official who was found murdered earlier this week died from manual strangulation and had incision marks on his right forearm, Kenya's chief government pathologist told CNN on Thursday.

The official, Chris Msando, was head of information technology for Kenya's Integrated Electoral Management System. His department is responsible for voter-identification and result-transmission technology for the national elections that take place on Tuesday

Msando had last been heard from early Saturday -- when he sent a text message to a colleague.

Wafula Chebukati, chairman of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission, expressed the voting authority's shock at their colleague's death on Monday, suggesting to reporters outside Nairobi's city morgue that Msando had been tortured.

"We learned in shock, the killing and murder of our employee, Chris Msando. There's no doubt that he was tortured and murdered," Chebukati said.

Read More